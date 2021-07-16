Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,924 shares in the last quarter.

EMQQ stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83.

