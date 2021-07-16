Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

