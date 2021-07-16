Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON EML opened at GBX 5.22 ($0.07) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.58. The company has a market cap of £43.48 million and a P/E ratio of -26.09. Emmerson has a 1 year low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

In other news, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £38,750 ($50,627.12).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

