Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.21. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 293,964 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,175.10. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,205,490. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.