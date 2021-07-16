Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEZF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $$24.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52. Endesa has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

