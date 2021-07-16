Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.37. Endo International shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 12,448 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 549,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Endo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,296,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Endo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

