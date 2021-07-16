Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $9.32 on Friday. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 4.62%.

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

