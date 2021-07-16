Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.75.

Shares of ERF opened at C$8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.23. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$9.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,480,903.32. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

