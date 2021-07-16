EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NPO stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.