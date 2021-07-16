EnterCoin (ENTRC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $54,707.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. EnterCoin has a market cap of $57,266.45 and approximately $54,707.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.64 or 0.00836074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.