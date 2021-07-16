Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -2.60. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $23,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

