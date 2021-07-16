EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

