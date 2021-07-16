EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $378.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

