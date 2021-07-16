EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $204.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

