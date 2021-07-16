EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,158 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

