EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

