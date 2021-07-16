EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Up 3.5% Following Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares rose 3.5% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.21. Approximately 12,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 527,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13,333.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.