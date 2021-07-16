Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

