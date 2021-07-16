Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQX. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

