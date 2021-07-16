Equitable Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 993 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. boosted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Equitable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Equitable by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

