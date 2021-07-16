Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

C opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

