Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,309.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

