Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Unity Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

UNTY stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

