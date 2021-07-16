Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

OFC stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.