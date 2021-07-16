Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 2,616,897 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

