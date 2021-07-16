Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00017195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $176.01 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,976.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,956.06 or 0.06117222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.76 or 0.01450314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00397858 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00136441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00623944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00405587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00319184 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

