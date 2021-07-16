Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Esprit stock remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

