Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Esprit stock remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
About Esprit
