ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 81.7% in June

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

