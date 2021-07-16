Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Essent Group has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

