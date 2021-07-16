Ethverse (ETHV) Trading Up 33.9% This Week

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $193,604.22 and approximately $40,360.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00224056 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.86 or 0.00766732 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,459,486 coins and its circulating supply is 8,369,312 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

