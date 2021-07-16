Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 923,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,238.0 days.
Shares of CUYTF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.66. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
