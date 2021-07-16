Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher Sells 5,209 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $893,083.05.

Etsy stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $114,962,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,817,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12,903.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,753 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.