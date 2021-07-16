Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $182.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.35. Etsy has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $12,042,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

