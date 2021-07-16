Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 23.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,915,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $136.22 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

