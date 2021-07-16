Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,142 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.76. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

