Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.