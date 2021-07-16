Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.68 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

