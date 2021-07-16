Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 295 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 154,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,257 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

