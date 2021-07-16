Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 380,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

