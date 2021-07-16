Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

