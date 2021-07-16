Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Anthony Stephen O’brien Purchases 8,140 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Anthony Stephen O’brien bought 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,663.40.

EVFM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,442. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

