Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Down 66.8% in June

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 997,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

EPM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 183,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,871. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

