EXRNchain Market Cap Hits $2.77 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. EXRNchain has a market cap of $2.77 million and $23,629.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

