EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

