F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

