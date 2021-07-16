Falconswap (FSW) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,212.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Falconswap has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $115,212.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00826918 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Falconswap

FSW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.