Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

