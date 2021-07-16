Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

