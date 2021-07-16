Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Louis T. Petrillo Sells 30,360 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

