FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 3.4% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.08. 1,166,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,479. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $160.47 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.